GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BRS pays tribute to martyrs, criticises Congress government led by Revanth Reddy 

BRS will celebrate the State Formation Day at the party’s headquarters Telangana Bhavan on Sunday

Published - June 01, 2024 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi T. Harish Rao paying homage to the people who lost their lives for a separate Telangana at Martyrs’ Memorial buildings ahead of Telangana State Formation day celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi T. Harish Rao paying homage to the people who lost their lives for a separate Telangana at Martyrs’ Memorial buildings ahead of Telangana State Formation day celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with party senior leaders paying homage to the people who lost their lives for a separate Telangana at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, ahead of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with party senior leaders paying homage to the people who lost their lives for a separate Telangana at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, ahead of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As part of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s Telangana Formation Day celebrations, former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid homage to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park on Saturday. The ceremony included a candle rally, culminating at the Amara Jyothi memorial at Tank Bund, which saw significant participation from party members, sympathizers, and Telangana activists from different parts of the State. 

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and former ministers T. Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and several former MLAs offered floral tributes at the memorial. 

Addressing the media at the end of the rally, KTR criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressing his disappointment that someone who had never voiced support for Telangana’s cause is now leading the State. He labelled Revanth Reddy’s leadership as a disgrace on the State’s Formation Day. Consequently, the BRS has opted to boycott the official celebrations. 

KTR noted that BRS president KCR has sent a detailed letter to CM Revanth Reddy outlining the reasons for the boycott. He urged supporters to await the poll results on June 4. 

On June 2, State Formation Day celebrations will take place at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters. BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at 9:30 am, followed by the party flag. He will then address the party cadre, reflecting on the journey of the Telangana agitation and the BRS’s role in achieving a separate State. Grand celebrations are planned in all district headquarters by the party district presidents on June 3, according to BRS party sources.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.