BRS pays rich tributes to P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister and son of the soil of Telangana P.V. Narasimha Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary in the party headquarters here on Friday.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to a portrait of the former Prime Minister fondly known as PV, working president of the BRS K.T. Rama Rao said the country would never forget the contribution of PV in initiating the economic reforms as also a writer, poet, an intellectual and for his multi-lingual proficiency. As the first Prime Minister from the South, he saved the country’s economy from the brink of collapse and had laid a strong foundation for its resurgence.

He stated that the country’s economy could be divided into two phases as before-PV and after-PV as he had introduced liberalisation policies by inducting an economist who had nothing to do with politics as the country’s Finance Minister. In spite of having proficiency in 16 languages, PV had used even his silence as a language to take forward the country’s administration.

Stating that PV was instrumental in the introduction of land reforms as he had handed over 800 acres of his family land to the government for distribution among the landless poor, the BRS leader said it was PV who introduced residential school system in the public sector in the country and was also the brain behind Navodaya Schools.

Mr. Rama Rao was a student all along his life and cited the example of his learning of using computers in his 80s. He thanked the Centre for bestowing the Bharat Ratna award on PV as per the aspirations of Telangana people and the requests of BRS. He demanded the Centre and State governments to introduce the lift of PV in textbooks as a tribute.

Pushed into oblivion

Daughter of PV and BRS MLC S. Vani Devi said the BRS government in the past had organised and celebrated PV’s birth centenary officially at a time when his services to the country were relegated to oblivion. She stated that PV had taken over the reigns of the country when it was passing through most difficult of times and guided the country’s economy to the shores of stability and progress.

