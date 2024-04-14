GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS pays rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, cautions people against parties threatening statute

BRS leaders honour Dr. Ambedkar, emphasise education and equality, caution against threats to the Constitution

April 14, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leaders paying tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on April 14, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has paid rich tributes to Dr. B.R. Amedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14 with a large number of party leaders gathering at Telangana Bhavan to rededicate themselves to the ideology of the “father of the Constitution”.

Party leaders led by working president K.T. Rama Rao, Md. Mahmood Ali, R.S. Praveen Kumar, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Srinivas Goud, S. Madhusudana Chary, Balka Suman, M. Srinivas Reddy, A. Jeevan Reddy, G. Kishore Kumar, D. Balraj Yadav, Gellu Srinivas Yadav. M. Rajiv Sagar and scores of others paid floral tributes to a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said following the slogan – “educate, organise and agitate” – of Dr. Ambedkar party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had organised lakhs of people having concern for the region, educated them and agitated for statehood for 14 years and realised the six-decade-old dream. For 10 years the BRS Government had worked with Ambedkar ideology and people’s support.

The BRS Government had established 1,022 residential educational institutions with the belief that it was only education the bring about change, progress and equality and lakhs of students rolling out of those institutions were pursuing higher education and their progress would remove inequalities in the society.

By installing the 125 feet-tall statue of Dr. Ambedkar the BRS Government had instituted a revolution and naming the new Secretariat building complex after Dr. Ambedkar could become possible only with the BRS. Mr. Rama Rao cautioned people against pushing the Constitution into danger by support the conspiracies of a few parties.

