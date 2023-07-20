BRS party working President KTR urges PM, HM to intervene and Save Manipur

July 20, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for I.T., Industries and MA & UD and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has expressed deep concern and anguish over the distressing incident in Manipur where Kuki women have been subjected to heinous acts of violence by the mob.

In a tweet on Thursday, KTR drew attention to the alarming situation and the need for immediate action to address the issue.

The tweet read: “We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women. Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India !! All this horrifying violence & complete breakdown of Law & Order while the Union Govt watches in absolute silence. Where are you PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to #SaveManipur.”

A release from the Minister’s office said Mr. KTR’s heartfelt appeal highlights the urgency and seriousness of the situation in Manipur. The incident involving the assault and humiliation of Kuki women is an alarming reminder that such acts of violence must not be tolerated in any civilized society.

The Minister has called upon PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to prioritise this grave matter and take immediate action to restore peace and order in Manipur. The silence of the Union Government on this issue has further intensified the distress of the affected community and citizens at large.

As responsible citizens of India, it is our collective responsibility to stand against any form of violence and safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of their region or community, he said.

Mr. KTR said the plea to #SaveManipur serves as an urgent call for action, emphasising the need for the highest authorities to intervene promptly and ensure justice and security for the people of Manipur.

