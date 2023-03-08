BRS Party clean bowled in Delhi liquor scam: BJP

March 08, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS Party got ‘clean bowled’ by the Delhi liquor scam and the Modi Government at the Centre will not spare anyone found guilty, but it has nothing to do with Telangana people even if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha is found guilty, said TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the party office during the international woman’s day celebrations, he claimed that the MLC’s alleged role has caused embarrassment for women across TS. “How is the case connected to TS people? Is the scam-tainted money being used for any public purpose,” he questioned.

The MP charged that under the BRS rule womenfolk were facing many troubles with the rising number of atrocities with the recent suicide of Dr. Preethi being the latest reflection of its ‘shoddy’ administration. BJP is the only party which has been giving importance to women giving them prominent roles, he said.

The Central Government has taken the initiative to build 11 crore individual toilets and six crore potable drinking water connections for the benefit of women even when caustic comments were being made when the scheme were initiated, he claimed.

“Please compare Mr. Modi and KCR Governments. There was no woman minister in the first government of KCR and no woman’s commission. Ms. Kavitha is the only one who gets a prominent role and she is everywhere from ‘Bathukamma’ to other programmes,” said the BJP leader.

The saffron party has been providing a 30% quota in local bodies, has made a tribal woman as the president, appointed 11 as union ministers, four as chief ministers and eight as governors, said Mr. Sanjay Kumar and assured that sufficient number of tickets will be given to the women leaders in the next elections. He also demanded a high-level probe into the fake birth and death certificates issued by GHMC.

Law will take its own course: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy also stated that the party has nothing to do with ongoing ED or CBI investigations into the liquor scam. “Law will take its own course and there is the judiciary on the top. ED and CBI were making arrests during the Congress regime too but the BRS kept silent then,” he claimed.

Talking to the media after participating in the MLC election campaign on behalf of party candidate AVN Reddy for the Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad Teachers Constituency in Mahabubnagar, Mr. Reddy accused the BRS of being hand in glove with the AAP Government at Delhi in the scam. Mr. Reddy also charged the government with trying to win the election with money power.