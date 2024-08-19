ADVERTISEMENT

BRS opposes move to instal Rajiv Gandhi statue at traffic island earmarked for Telangana Talli statue

Published - August 19, 2024 05:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

KTR says they will shift Rajiv Gandhi’s statue and replace it with Telangana Talli’s statue on coming back to power, and rename infra projects & schemes.

The Hindu Bureau

Works were in full swing for the unveiling of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has strongly opposed the Telangana Government’s decision to install a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the State Secretariat Building, on the traffic island created for the purpose of installing ‘Telangana Talli’ statue.

Rajiv Gandhi’s statue to be unveiled near Telangana State Secretariat

Speaking to media persons here on Monday (August 19, 2024), he said on coming back to power, the BRS government would shift the Rajiv Gandhi statue to another place of choice of the Congress party and install the Telangana Talli statue there as planned from the beginning of the Statehood movement.

BRS would rename infra projects and schemes

Mr. Rama Rao said the BRS Government had the largesse to continue the name of Rajiv Gandhi for Aarogya Sri scheme, Karimnagar highway, international airport, IIIT and Uppal stadium, but the Congress Government was acting in a manner to hurt the sentiment of Telangana people and the BRS would not tolerate it. The BRS Government in future would replace all such names with those of stalwarts of Telangana.

“Airports, major bus-stations and other important structures have the names of local/regional stalwarts either it is in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai or any other city in the country”, he noted and said such facilities would be renamed in Hyderabad too in future and suggested the Congress Government to withdraw its plans to install Rajiv Gandhi statue in the space earmarked for Telangana Talli statue in front of the Secretariat building.

