GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS opposes move to instal Rajiv Gandhi statue at traffic island earmarked for Telangana Talli statue

KTR says they will shift Rajiv Gandhi’s statue and replace it with Telangana Talli’s statue on coming back to power, and rename infra projects & schemes.

Published - August 19, 2024 05:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Works were in full swing for the unveiling of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

Works were in full swing for the unveiling of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has strongly opposed the Telangana Government’s decision to install a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the State Secretariat Building, on the traffic island created for the purpose of installing ‘Telangana Talli’ statue.

Rajiv Gandhi’s statue to be unveiled near Telangana State Secretariat

Speaking to media persons here on Monday (August 19, 2024), he said on coming back to power, the BRS government would shift the Rajiv Gandhi statue to another place of choice of the Congress party and install the Telangana Talli statue there as planned from the beginning of the Statehood movement.

BRS would rename infra projects and schemes

Mr. Rama Rao said the BRS Government had the largesse to continue the name of Rajiv Gandhi for Aarogya Sri scheme, Karimnagar highway, international airport, IIIT and Uppal stadium, but the Congress Government was acting in a manner to hurt the sentiment of Telangana people and the BRS would not tolerate it. The BRS Government in future would replace all such names with those of stalwarts of Telangana.

“Airports, major bus-stations and other important structures have the names of local/regional stalwarts either it is in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai or any other city in the country”, he noted and said such facilities would be renamed in Hyderabad too in future and suggested the Congress Government to withdraw its plans to install Rajiv Gandhi statue in the space earmarked for Telangana Talli statue in front of the Secretariat building.

Asked for his response on Minister Sethakka’s (D. Anasuya) remarks on the atrocities against women in Telangana from 2014 to 2024, the BRS leader said it was their (BRS) government that took initiatives such as introducing She Teams, Bharosa Centres, Women Safety Wing, She Shuttles and others. He mentioned that the doctors protesting on the Kolkata junior doctor’s incident demanded for justice in the lines of Disha case.

Reiterating that he had apologised to women already for a comment he made as a “slip of tongue”, the BRS leader demanded Ms. Seethakka to order an inquiry into atrocities against women during the last eight months if the government was committed to the cause of protecting women.

Expressing pain at not having his sister, MLC K. Kavitha, with him on Rakhi festival, he hoped that she would get justice in the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.