BRS on backfoot as corruption in free power supply is discussed everywhere : Revanth Reddy

July 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s efforts to create a controversy over his comments on free power supply had backfired and the BRS was caught on the wrong foot with discussion on corruption in the free power supply reaching every household.

“I questioned the ₹8,000 crore corruption done every year in the name of farmers by the Chief Minister but the BRS is silent on this while trying to create a controversy over 8-hour supply to small and marginal farmers. But people will never believe their false claims. Instead, people are discussing the corruption in the power deal,” he claimed at a press conference here.

Mr. Reddy, who is back from the USA after his comments created controversy in Telangana, reminded that the free power scheme was the patent of Congress and wondered how anyone could think of diluting it. Congress would implement all the promises made in the Warangal declaration by Rahul Gandhi including 24-hour power supply, he said. No one would fall for the ‘cuts and bits videos propagated by the BRS.”

He said the claims of 24-hour power supply to agriculture were exposed by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy who visited a sub-station to check the log book on Thursday. The official explained to him that just 11 hours of power was supplied. After this, the government had asked the substations to submit all the log books to higher officials. “Why is the Government so afraid?”

Mr. Reddy said Congress did a huge favour to Telangana during the bifurcation allocating additional power to the State due to late Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy’s efforts. As per the A.P. Reorganisation Act the assets were distributed in the ratio of 58:42 for AP and Telangana respectively. As per the Act, Telangana was supposed to get just 38% of power based on its production capacity at that time.

However, Mr. Jaipal Reddy convinced Ms. Sonia Gandhi and ensured the inclusion of 53% of power for Telangana based on the consumption in the bifurcation bill. Once the state was separated that 53% helped Telangana overcome the power crisis, he said. It was Congress that solved the power crisis while KCR in the name of power supply signed pacts with power companies in Chhattisgarh at a higher rate when power was abundantly available in the market for purchase at a much less price, he said.

Charging Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao with being the man behind the Basheerbagh firing when N. Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister, he said KCR, as head of the Human Resource Centre of the TDP at that time, had sided with the TDP government that did not heed protests over power reforms ultimately leading to firing at Basheerbagh.