BRS on a mission to fight for ryots’ issues, says KCR in Maharashtra

March 27, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is on a mission to fight for farmers issues and work for addressing their problems, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday and asked the farming community to rally behind it to show their strength, come to power and make their own laws.

He termed the BRS as farmers’ voice and farmers party. He sought to know, while addressing a public meeting at Kandhar-Loha in Maharashtra, what would happen if farmers themselves come to governance as just one visit of his to Nanded had made Maharashtra Government credit ₹6,000 into each farmer’s account.

“Why going around parties and begging for supportive measures. Let’s bring our own government and make our own legislations which protect our interests. Only parties and leaders change in elections and not the fate of people and farmers. Now, it’s time to script a new beginning,” Mr. Rao said in a call to farmers.

He stated that BRS leaders would visit every village and enrol members. The party would contest all Panchayat Raj elections in Maharashtra as it would be an opportunity for the farming community to show their mettle. He explained that farmers’ suicides were every day affair when Telangana was formed and the BRS government had tried to infuse confidence among them with a series of measures, finally putting an end to distress deaths of farmers.

He asked the farming community and others who attended the meeting to think about his words after going home and also discuss them with neighbours and friends. He said the country has abundant resources but only thing that is lacking is will power to take them to people.

Giving some examples, he said the country was receiving about 75,000 tmc ft of rainfall every year but utilising only 19,000 tmc ft of it and the remaining flowing waste into seas. The country also has 361 billion tonnes of coal reserves, which is sufficient to generate and supply 24×7 power to all categories of consumers, including free power to farmers, for the next 125 years.

Former MP Haribhau Rathod, former MLAs Suresh Dada Gaikwad, Harshvardhan Jadhav, Shankarnath Dhondge, senior leaders Yashpal Bingesar, Nagnath Ghisewad, P.S. Gawle, Deepak Athram, Dasharath Sawanth, Ganesh Kadam and several others joined BRS formally on the occasion.