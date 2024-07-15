BRS objects to violation of protocol for its MLAs, urges Speaker to act upon it

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has strongly objected to the violation of protocol in case of elected representatives of the party, particularly the MLAs, stating that it is going on unabated despite repeated complaints.

Citing a fresh incident of protocol violation, party leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao stated that the party MLA from Maheshwaram P. Sabitha Indra Reddy was insulted during an official programme in her constituency as the officials had exhibited over-enthusiasm in treating Kichennagari Laxma Reddy, who was in the third position in the 2023 Assembly election, over Ms. Sabitha Reddy.

Mr. Harish Rao said in a statement on Monday that Ms. Sabitha Reddy was elected to the Assembly five times and was a minister but the authorities were involving Mr. Laxma Reddy in an official event instead of Ms. Sabitha Reddy. He appealed to the Speaker to immediately respond to the violation of protocol happening in case of BRS MLA repeatedly.

In an open letter addressed to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said violating the protocol to elected MLAs was demeaning the spirit of democracy and a sign of arrogance of the government as defeated Congress candidates were made to distribute welfare scheme benefits in place of elected MLAs of BRS in several constituencies.

Alleging that the State government was intentionally resorting to protocol violations in case of BRS MLAs, Mr. Rama Rao requested the Speaker to give clear instructions to the Chief Secretary and District Collectors to follow the protocol as it was the right of elected MLAs. He stated that the party would raise the issue in the coming Assembly session too.

Citing examples, Mr. Rama Rao said protocol violation was rampant in Huzurabad, Maheshwaram and Asifabad constituencies.

