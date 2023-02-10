BRS objects to Revanth, Bandi’s “anarchic” comments, seek action against them

February 10, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken strong exception to the comments of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A. Revanth Reddy and State unit president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay about demolishing Pragathi Bhvan, Chief Minister’s camp office, and the domes on the new Secretariat Building under construction.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point on Friday, Minister S. Niranjan Reddy and legislators G. Balaraju, N. Narender, M. Padma Devender Reddy and J. Surender demanded that the national leaderships of Congress and BJP respond on the “uncivilised and anarchic” comments of blasting Pragathi Bhavan with bombs and new Secretariat domes.

They also requested the Director-General of Police to register suo motu cases against the two leaders “who have gone mad” for making comments to destroy government assets.

Stating that Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Sanjay had no awareness on the past, present and future, the BRS leaders sought to know whether they would pitch for demolishing domes on the Supreme Court, Red Fort, High Court and Assembly buildings.

The BRS leaders wondered how such “maniacs” were made State presidents of the two national parties and their national leaderships should feel ashamed about their decision.

Another BRS legislator and Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the State presidents of Congress and BJP were behaving like terrorists and suggested Mr. Sanjay to demolish the domes on the Assembly buildings of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat before thinking of doing the same in Telangana.