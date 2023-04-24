BRS objects to Amit Shah’s statement on revoking Muslim quota

April 24, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken strong exception to Union Minister Amit Shah’s statement at a public meeting held in Chevella on Sunday that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would scrap reservation to Muslims in education, employment and welfare schemes, if the party is voted to power in the next elections.

Reacting to the Union Minister’s statement, in-charge of party programmes in Hyderabad district, Dasoju Sravan, sought to know on Monday whether the country’s Home Minister is above the Constitution. “It is a cheap and untenable political tactic adopted Mr. Shah when the issue of 4% reservation to Backward Class Muslims in Telangana is pending in the Supreme Court,” he remarked.

How a senior politician holding a responsible position could have the audacity to make such a callous statement just to mislead people and how can he over-rule a matter that is sub judice, Mr. Sravan asked and questioned whether there is separate constitution for BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising Mr. Shah for his/BJP’s stance on the Muslim reservation issue, the BRS leader said denying quota to Muslims would only push them into deeper poverty and lead to their alienation further, which could also lead to unrest. He alleged that by stating that the revoked Muslim quota would be given to OBCs is a ploy to divide the society communally.

Finding fault with Mr. Shah for making a statement on an issue pending in the apex court, the BRS leaders asked whether the BJP bigwig is above courts and the Constitution. He also sought to know the rationale behind BJP’s stance on the Muslim reservation.

“It is because of reservation that SC, ST and OBCs are joining the mainstream. Muslim reservation was also brought in to bring Muslims into the mainstream”, Mr. Sravan said.