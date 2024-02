February 14, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has officially nominated Vaddiraju Ravichandra as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat for the second term. This decision follows discussions with party leaders, and Mr. Ravichandra is scheduled to file his nomination papers on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.