BRS names M. Sudheer Kumar as its candidate for Warangal LS seat

BRS decided on Hanamkonda ZP Chairperson after the earlier candidate Kadiyam Kavya switched over to Congress

April 12, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Marepalli Sudheer Kumar, BRS candidate for Warangal LS seat.

Marepalli Sudheer Kumar, BRS candidate for Warangal LS seat. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has named Chairperson Hanmakonda Zilla Parishad Marepalli Sudheer Kumar as its candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency. The decision was taken by party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday in consultation with the party leaders from erstwhile Warangal district.

Dr. Sudheer Kumar has been associated with the Telangana Statehood movement since 2001 and working with KCR from the inception of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now BRS. According to the BRS president’s office, Mr. Sudheer Kumar is from the Madiga community.

The party had earlier named Kadiyam Kavya as the party candidate for Warangal seat but she opted out of the contest to shift to Congress along with her father and BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari. Later, the Congress party has named her as the party candidate for the same seat.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Aroori Ramesh, BRS former MLA from Wardhannapet who lost the 2023 Assembly election.

