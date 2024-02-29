BRS Nagarkurnool MP P. Ramulu joins BJP

February 29, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A day after BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader K. Laxman disclosed that many BRS MPs have expressed their desire to join the saffron party, sitting member from Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency and former Minister P. Ramulu and his followers joined the party in New Delhi on Thursday.

Welcoming him into the party was Mr. Laxman himself in the presence of vice- president D.K. Aruna, general secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Minister for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy and others. They hailed Mr. Ramulu as a dedicated Dalit leader known for his tireless work for the welfare of the poor over the years and said that he would be an asset for the party.

Mr. Laxman, also a member of the party’s Parliamentary Board, stated that the BRS MP has a clean reputation despite being in politics for years and said his entry will send a strong signal to the weaker sections like the SC/STs and BCs about the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting across various sections of people because of his development and welfare schemes.

“Mr. Ramulu’ s son, P. Bharat Prasad, ZPTC member who is also joining our party, was denied the Zilla Parishad chairperson post because the BRS leaders wanted to prevent his rise. Mr. Modi has a strong following across the country and Telangana cannot be different. The Congress government has come to power by default in TS because of BRS scams and family rule, whereas it is the BJP which is fast becoming a strong political force to reckon with,” he maintained.

The BRS MP claimed that he had decided to join the team of Mr. Modi for the development of the nation, State and his own constituency as well as for the welfare of the people. The Prime Minister’s assurance towards categorisation of SCs during a public meeting last year was another reason for him to join the party.