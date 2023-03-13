BRS MPs stage walkout, demand JPC on Adani issue

March 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday participated in a protest along with MPs of TMC, AAP and DMK, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for probing the financial irregularities (scam) of the Adani Group.

They staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament Bhavan. BRS MPs K. Keshava Rao, N. Nageswara Rao, K.R. Suresh Reddy, J. Santosh Kumar, K. Prabhakar Reddy, B. Linganaih Yadav, B. Venkatesh, V. Ravichandra and G. Ranjith Reddy participated in the protest and condemned the Centre for misusing the agencies such as ED, CBI and IT to foist cases on opposition leaders to harass and terrorise them.

They raised slogans against the ‘anti-people’ policies followed by the Centre, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cautioned the BJP that people would teach it a lesson in case it failed to mend ways by the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT