BRS MP K Keshava Rao’s sons booked for forgery and cheating 

July 18, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Banjara Hills police booked forgery and cheating cases against two sons of BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao for allegedly grabbing valuable property of a US citizen of Indian origin. Police said that the case was a court referred one and that they have sent notices to the complainant to provide relevant documents as part of the investigation.

The police named Viplav Kumar as the prime accused in the case, while K Venkateswara Rao was named as A2.

Banjara Hills Inspector M Narender said that the case was booked under Sections 417, 464, 465, 468, 470, 471, and 120(b) of the IPC and section 156(3) of the CrPC on June 13.

According to the FIR of the case, the victim, G. Jayamala, 72, realised the fraud after her husband received an email from the Income Tax (IT) Department on November 30, 2022, citing a penalty for an amount of ₹1,40,41,300, for the assessment year 2014-15.

Ms. Jayamala stated in her petition that when approached, the Banjara Hills Police did not register an FIR against the parties. Later, she approached a local court, which asked the police to take up the complaint and register an FIR.

She stated in her complaint that the brothers forged a signature in an attempt to execute a sale deed on her property in Banjara Hills, said the police.

“According to the complainant, the sale deed was executed by Viplav Kumar by forging the signature of the complainant and by claiming to be the attorney holder of the complainant. She claimed that she had neither authorised nor instructed any third person to execute the impugned sale deed,” said the police, adding that the case is under further investigation.

