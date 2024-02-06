BRS MP from Peddapalli joins Congress

February 06, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP from Peddapalli, Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha joined Congress party in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Former TTD board member Manne Jeevan Reddy too joined Congress.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who are in New Delhi, were present on the occasion. Later, the leaders paid a courtesy call to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Three days ago, former Deputy CM T Rajaiah resigned from BRS.