BRS MLCs lodge complaint over CM’s remarks on council, its members

The BRS MLCs brought to the Council Chairman’s notice that the CM, during an interview, had compared the Legislative Council with “Irani cafe” and its members as “real estate brokers”

January 10, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Three BRS MLCs submitting a representation to Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy in Hyderabad over the Chief Minister’s remarks against the Council.

Three BRS MLCs submitting a representation to Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy in Hyderabad over the Chief Minister’s remarks against the Council. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

hyderabad

Three BRS members of the Legislative Council — S. Vani Devi, M.S. Prabhakar Rao and Deshapathi Srinivas — submitted separate representations to Chairman of the Upper House Gutha Sukender Reddy on January 9 to refer the matter of “objectionable remarks” made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against the council and its members to the Privileges Committee.

In their representation, the BRS MLCs brought to the Council Chairman’s notice that the CM, during an interview with a vernacular news channel on January 7, had compared the Legislative Council with “Irani cafe” and its members as “real estate brokers”. They termed the remarks not only “irresponsible by a person holding the Chief Minister’s position but also defaming the constitutional body”.

They stated that the remarks would amount to breach of legislative privileges and caused insult, humiliation and mental agony to the council members. The comments had also brought disrepute to the Upper House of the Legislature and hurt the image of the council in the public view.

In their representation, the BRS MLCs have also provided the video link of the Chief Minister’s television interview.

