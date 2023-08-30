BRS MLC’s comment equating Cong. MLAs as ‘barking dogs’ sparks controversy

August 30, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

A social media post on Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy calling Congress MLAs, who joined BRS immediately after the 2018 Assembly elections as ‘barking dogs [who] need to be tied at home’ has sparked a controversy, angering leaders of both parties.

Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy apparently made the comments at a village in Jangaon constituency from where he is seeking the BRS ticket replacing sitting MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. In the video, he is heard saying that he had asked Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao why the Congress MLAs were taken in, when BRS had secured 88 seats, much more than the simple majority of 60 seats.

He purportedly said the Chief Minister responded by stating that those dogs barking from outside should be brought inside their compound so that they remain silent like a cat or else they would continue barking. He went on to claim that the CM wanted a stable government and so, preferred defections from the Congress party.

Mr.Rajeshwar Reddy, however, said anyone joining the party would get recognition based on their talent, irrespective of whether they were serving the party for long or joining from other parties. He also asked the cadre not to pay money to anyone for posts in the party or the government.

Reacting to the viral video, Telangana Congress leaders said it only reflected the treatment extended to anyone in the BRS party and there was no place for self-respect there.

Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who is the sitting MLA from Jangaon, openly criticised the statements and accused Mr.Rajeshwar Reddy of demeaning politicians. At the same time, he was also damaging the reputation of the Chief Minister by bringing up his name while making those ‘dog comments’, the MLA pointed out.

This comment comes after Chennu MLA Balka Suman said BRS has sent some of its own people into Congress and one should not take their comments made against the BRS seriously.

