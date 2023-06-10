BRS MLC meets Congress leader Mallu Ravi and indicates he may resign

June 10, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In yet another political development that is likely to impact politics in undivided Mahabubnagar district, ruling party MLC K. Damodar Reddy met Telangana Congress vice president Mallu Ravi at his residence and indicated that he may join the party.

The sitting MLC, who has more than four years of the term, is unhappy with the BRS leadership in the Nagarkurnool constituency and also in the combined Mahbubnagar district as the sitting MLAs are not taking them along in the party programmes. Mr. Reddy, who was a Congress MLC, joined the BRS and later was renominated.

After meeting Mr. Mallu Ravi, he revealed that he may resign from the BRS and also as MLC if he had to join the Congress party. However, Mr. Damodar Reddy faces another problem with senior leader and former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who is also eyeing Nagarkurnool seat. Party, however, is hopeful of rapprochement.

Earlier, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who was suspended from the BRS for his alleged anti-party activities, also met Mr. Ravi and had a lengthy discussion. There is a clear indication that Mr. Krishna Rao will join the Congress soon along with former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The discussions apparently centered around his joining and the public meeting to be held.

Mr. Ravi is said to have explained that political reunification against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has started in Telangana from Mahabubnagar and Khammam districts and it will pick up pace as the elections approach. Several leaders unhappy with the government and the functioning style of the Chief Minister want to join the Congress realising that BJP was down and only Congress can take on the BRS, a senior leader involved in the talks said.

