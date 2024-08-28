ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLC Kavitha to reach Hyderabad today evening

Updated - August 28, 2024 02:24 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha who was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) evening. | Photo Credit: Handle @BRSparty on X

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who was released from Tihar Jail in Delhi, will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered her release on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. BRS leaders and cadre have made arrangements to accord her a grand welcome from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. 

She was received by her son Aditya, husband Anil Kumar, brother K.T. Rama Rao, cousin T. Harish Rao and others after she walked out of the jail on Tuesday night.

Speaking to newspersons waiting there, she said she had been through many ups and downs in her 18-year-long political career and as the daughter of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, former Chief Minister of Telangana, she would never commit any mistake/crime. She alleged that they would pay back along with interest all those who had troubled her family. “As a mother, it has been a very tough five-and-a-half months to stay away from her sons”, she said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was received by her family members and the party leaders after walking out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @BRSparty on X

