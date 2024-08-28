GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS MLC Kavitha to reach Hyderabad today evening

Updated - August 28, 2024 02:24 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha who was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) evening.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha who was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) evening. | Photo Credit: Handle @BRSparty on X

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who was released from Tihar Jail in Delhi, will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered her release on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. BRS leaders and cadre have made arrangements to accord her a grand welcome from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. 

She was received by her son Aditya, husband Anil Kumar, brother K.T. Rama Rao, cousin T. Harish Rao and others after she walked out of the jail on Tuesday night.

Speaking to newspersons waiting there, she said she had been through many ups and downs in her 18-year-long political career and as the daughter of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, former Chief Minister of Telangana, she would never commit any mistake/crime. She alleged that they would pay back along with interest all those who had troubled her family. “As a mother, it has been a very tough five-and-a-half months to stay away from her sons”, she said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was received by her family members and the party leaders after walking out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was received by her family members and the party leaders after walking out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @BRSparty on X

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.