Telangana Model of growth offers blueprint for India’s inclusive progress: BRS MLC Kavitha at Oxford University

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has stated that “The Telangana Model” of development offers a blueprint for India’s inclusive progress and termed the achievement of statehood to Telangana in the Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence path is only the second such movement in the history after the struggle for country’s Independence.

In a riveting discourse at the University of Oxford, the UK, on Monday night Ms. Kavitha delved into the paradigm of “Exploring Inclusive Development: The Telangana Model” sharing the transformative narrative of Telangana under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). The Telangana model, as she described, was an epitome of balanced development, meticulously intertwining infrastructure advancement with the augmentation of welfare.

She narrated the chronicle of Telangana’s rise from a State with a stark backdrop of distress to a beacon of equitable growth and innovation. “The underpinning ethos of the Telangana model pivots around harnessing natural resources, fostering a culture of free enterprise and ensuring an equitable distribution of wealth, embodying a blend of economic pragmatism and empathetic governance”, Ms. Kavitha said.

The BRS leader’s insightful address shed light on the pivotal projects and policy initiatives that catapulted the State onto the trajectory of substantial growth. They include, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, head works of which were completed in less than four years, Mission Bhagiratha to provide treated drinking water to every household, and investments in the power sector made the State exemplary in power supply and exhibit the State’s commitment to infrastructural development, she explained.

Revival of agri sector

Stating that resuscitation of the agriculture sector was a cornerstone in the State’s path of transformation, she said that from a negative growth rate in 2014-15 to a consistent upward trajectory, the sector grew by 15.7% in 2022-23. Underscoring the BRS Government’s unwavering support to farmers at every juncture, she noted that schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Dalit Bandhu had augmented the rural economy and helped uplift of the living standards.

The holistic approach towards revival of agricultural sector, industrial facilitation through initiatives like TS-iPass and a robust focus on innovation were the driving forces of the economic indices, she said and highlighted that the State’s focused approach towards equitable wealth distribution and social welfare made Telangana top States in terms of equitable income distribution.

“Our Gini Coefficient, an index for the degree of inequality in the distribution of income or wealth, is at 0.10, on par with Nordic nations”, she disclosed while showcasing the State’s commitment to minimise economic disparities.

Ms. Kavita extended an invitation to the academic community at Oxford for a collaborative examination of the Telangana model, fostering a conduit for insightful dialogue and mutual learning and gave a call for global cognisance of the Telangana Model as a blueprint of transformative governance.