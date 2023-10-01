ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLC Kasireddy resigns from the party and set to join the Congress

October 01, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Earlier, he met TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy at his residence

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Kasireddy Narayan Reddy. File photo: X/@KASIREDDYMLC

In a jolt to the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its member in the Legislative Council, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy resigned from the party and is all set to join the Congress.

Mr. Kasireddy met with the Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy at his residence this morning along with his followers and later released his resignation letter. Mr. Kasireddy said he had decided to join the Congress and felt indebted to Sonia Gandhi for delivering Telangana. However, the dreams of the Telangana people were not fulfilled under the present regime. The six guarantees announced by the Congress for Telangana will fulfil the aspirations of the people, he said in the statement.

Along with Mr. Kasireddy, Zilla Parishad vice chairman Balaji Singh also resigned from the BRS party and decided to join the Congress.

Mr. Kasireddy, who runs a chain of educational institutions in Telangana under the brand ‘Brilliant Schools’, is expected to contest from the Kalwakurthy constituency. He was expecting the BRS nomination but the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to continue with the sitting MLA, Jaipal Yadav. Senior leaders, including Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao tried to pacify him, but in vain.

Mr. Kasireddy is the second MLC to raise a banner of revolt against the BRS from the combined Mahabubnagar district. Another MLC, Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy also met the Congress leaders earlier, and his son joined the Congress party. However, he has not resigned from the party so far but is actively participating in Congress party activities.

