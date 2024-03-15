ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s Hyderabad residence raided by ED  

March 15, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Searches are underway in her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.  

The Hindu Bureau

Advocates and Media personnel waiting outside of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on March 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 searched the residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Kalvakuntla Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case.

Around noon today, three vehicles of ED and IT teams reached the residence of Ms. Kavitha. Her security staff was asked to stay out and staff phones have also been taken by officials, sources close to the matter informed.  

Support our reporting.
The ED is probing the allegation of Ms. Kavitha’s involvement in the ‘South Group’, which played a key role in the Delhi liquor policy scam that provided an exceptionally high profit margin both for wholesalers and retailers.  

The other members of the group, according to the agency, were Hyderabad businessman Sarath Reddy, YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son Raghav Magunta Reddy.  

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
