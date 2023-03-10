ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLC candidates file nomination papers

March 10, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The three candidates have submitted their papers to the Returning Officer on the premises of the Legislative Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates for three seats in the MLAs’ quota (Assembly Constituency) in the Telangana Legislative Council – Deshapati Srinivas, Kurmaiahgari Naveen Kumar, and Challa Venkatrami Reddy – have filed their nomination papers on Thursday.

The three candidates have submitted their papers to the Returning Officer on the premises of the Legislative Assembly. Ministers T. Harish Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, Md. Mahamood Ali, S. Niranjan Reddy, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, and C. Malla Reddy, legislators Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Balka Suman, G. Balaraju and several others were present during the filing of papers.

The present term of Mr. Naveen Kumar along with that of Alimineti Krishna Reddy and V. Gangadhar Goud is ending on March 29. As the BRS has all numbers on its side, the election likely to be a formality and if necessay polling will be held on March 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US