BRS MLC candidates file nomination papers

March 10, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates for three seats in the MLAs’ quota (Assembly Constituency) in the Telangana Legislative Council – Deshapati Srinivas, Kurmaiahgari Naveen Kumar, and Challa Venkatrami Reddy – have filed their nomination papers on Thursday.

The three candidates have submitted their papers to the Returning Officer on the premises of the Legislative Assembly. Ministers T. Harish Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, Md. Mahamood Ali, S. Niranjan Reddy, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, and C. Malla Reddy, legislators Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Balka Suman, G. Balaraju and several others were present during the filing of papers.

The present term of Mr. Naveen Kumar along with that of Alimineti Krishna Reddy and V. Gangadhar Goud is ending on March 29. As the BRS has all numbers on its side, the election likely to be a formality and if necessay polling will be held on March 23.

