BRS MLC blames Congress and BJP for transfer of 7 mandals to A.P.

December 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Deshapathi Srinivas has alleged that it is the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that are responsible for the transfer of seven mandals of erstwhile Khammam district and Lower Sileru hydro-electric project to Andhra Pradesh within a month after formation of Telangana.

Speaking to newspersons here on Sunday, he criticised the Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy for blaming BRS for the transfer of seven mandals and Lower Sileru Hydel Project while the fact remained that the Congress party having majority in Rajya Sabha did not oppose the amendment to the A.P. Reorganisation Act transferring seven mandals and the hydel project. No Congress MP spoke against the amendment Bill, when the lone member of BRS K. Keshava Rao opposed it.

Mr. Srinivas also objected to the comments made by Mr. Jeevan Reddy against BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao after he spoke how the Congress had insulted former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao even after his death. No doubt late Narasimha Rao was the Congress ideologue to the core but it was not recognised by the party high command after his tenure as the Prime Minister.

He sought to know why the Congress high command had denied funeral and a memorial to late Narasimha Rao in New Delhi. On the other hand, the then BRS Government had organised the birth centenary celebration of P.V. Narasimha Rao in Telangana on a grand scale although no Congress leader in the State asked for it.

The BRS MLC also mentioned how the Congress MPs from Telangana including N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Venkat Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy did not question the BJP Government at the Centre when it had refused to procure parboiled rice from Telangana and on not establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet.

