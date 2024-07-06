GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS MLAs meet Minister Sridhar Babu for development activities in constituencies

They ruled out any political angle to the meeting

Published - July 06, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Legislators of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti with Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu in his office on Saturday

Legislators of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti with Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu in his office on Saturday

Legislators of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) met Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu in his office on Saturday with regard to speedy clearance of requests for developmental activities in their respective constituencies.

The Minister said the Congress government believed in honouring the MLAs of all the opposition parties as they too were representatives elected by the people. He said there was a need for frequent interactions to drive away apprehensions if any.

The MLAs explained how developmental activities need to pick up pace and how the officials have to be directed to cooperate with them as there was pressure on them from ruling party leaders.

A few MLAs, who spoke to The Hindu, ruled out any political angle in the meeting due to defections to the ruling party. “This was an open meeting and nothing secret in it. We discussed constituency issues and the Minister was very cooperative to their requests,” he said.

Those who met the Minister included D. Sudhir Reddy, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand Goud, Arikepudi Gandhi, Bandari Laxma Reddy and Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

