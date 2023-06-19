BRS MLAs go in ‘exam mode’ as party supremo KCR seeks to ‘test’ them

June 19, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ruling party MLAs in Telangana have suddenly found themselves in ‘exam mode’ with Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao deciding to test them on their knowledge and contribution of the government programmes, beneficiaries, developmental works done in the last nine years in their respective constituencies.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao found the MLAs short of information on their constituencies during a recent party meeting. When he asked an MLA to explain how the KG to PG programme has helped the constituency transform all that the MLA could do was murmur a few things than confidently reveal the details. Similar was the case with questions on irrigation facilities.

Disappointed, and finding the MLAs falling short of his expectations, the party president has apparently asked the MLAs to submit a comprehensive report on various developmental activities in their constituencies including the number of beneficiaries and the contribution of the MLAs in their constituencies.

Though the Chief Minister has minute details of each scheme and funds spent in every constituency he wants to test the MLAs how well they are acquainted with the government’s development programmes and how seriously they are preparing for the next elections. He wants them to be fully equipped with information on how many schools were started, how many additional acres were brought under cultivation, how many households were connected with drinking water facilities, or how green their constituency has turned into among others.

The Chief Minister is of the view that some hard selling has to be done to the voters before the elections, particularly on the irrigation part as the government had promised to irrigate one lakh acres in each constituency if TRS (now BRS) was elected.

With the message loud and clear MLAs are now in a hurry to find content writers and digital specialists to prepare a document — both written and visual elements embedded mapping the development done in the last 9 years. There is a great demand in the districts for drone cameras with the MLAs trying to reach out to them for creating content on various developmental activities.

“I am not used to this kind of politics but with the clear message from the Chief Minister I am working hard to prepare a document of my constituency,” a MLA from Nalgonda district said. “It’s an eye opener for me as I have realised how such important data on our fingertips will help us to reach the voters effectively,” the MLA said.