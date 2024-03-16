BRS MLA’s brother arrested for illegal mining

March 16, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s brother, G Madhusudhan Reddy was arrested for alleged illegal mining by his firms.

He was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody based on a complaint by the Mandal Revenue Officer that he was involved in illegal and excess mining.

Mr. Mahipal Reddy termed the arrest of his brother as an intimidating act by the ruling party before the elections. He claimed that there was no illegal mining as was being claimed. The arrest is a political vendetta by the ruling party, he alleged.

A large number of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activists gathered at the Patancheru police station, trying to block the movement of vehicle in which Mr. Reddy was being shifted to a court. The Patancheru Police booked 27 of them for obstruction.

