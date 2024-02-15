BRS MLAs arrogant even after losing power: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy 

February 15, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has criticised BRS MLAs for “not changing their mindset even after losing power” as is evident from their behaviour in the Assembly.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy was infuriated over BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao’s alleged comments asking Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to sit down while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday. “This reflects the arrogance of the BRS leaders despite being in the Opposition,” he said.

He launched a broadside against BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari for his reported remarks that the former could never become a Minister. “Giving a Cabinet berth is the internal matter of the party. The Chief Minister and the party leadership will decide on who will become the Ministers. Why are the BRS leaders interested in the internal affairs of our party?” he questioned.

The Congress leader saw a conspiracy by BRS in creating a divide within Congress MLAs. The Congress government is committed to implement its promises unlike the BRS whose assurances remained unfulfilled. The main Opposition was however, casting aspersions on the Congress government which was just two months into power.

He was particularly critical of Mr. Srihari alleging that the latter was responsible for Dalit MLA T. Rajaiah losing his post as Deputy Chief Minister in the BRS government. Mr. Rama Rao intervened in the discussion and requested Speaker G. Prasad Kumar to expunge remarks made by Mr. Rajagopal Reddy against Mr. Srihari.

He expressed concern that the main Opposition was not given an opportunity to speak and urged the Chair to treat all the members alike. Mr. Rama Rao said that he had interrupted Mr. Prabhakar because the latter was speaking blatant lies.

“The Congress members are indulging in mud-slinging on the BRS after their visit to Medigadda barrage. But the fact remains that revival of SRSP, water flow to Mid and Upper Manair even during summer and stabilisation of ayacut under Singur, Nizamsagar and other projects is possible due to the Kaleshwaram project,” he said.

