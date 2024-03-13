BRS MLAs are not sheep: Vivekanand dismisses CM Revanth’s claims

March 13, 2024 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K.P. Vivekanand has condemned the “fascist and racist” language being publicly used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, belittling his constitutional position, and suggested that the latter change it before people change their mind.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the three-time MLA faulted the Chief Minister’s comments that the BRS would become empty except for the family members of party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, as the leaders would flock to the Congress if the gates were opened.

Mr. Vivekanand, who secured the highest majority in the State in the recent Assembly elections, sought to know whether Mr. Revanth Reddy was of the view that the BRS legislators were sheep. “It was nothing but insulting the democratically elected leaders and the Chief Minister must apologise to the BRS legislators for making such derogatory comments,” he added.

The Qutuballapur MLA said not just the legislators but the people of Telangana were all behind Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao and his unwavering commitment to the cause of Telangana’s progress. By speaking about opening the gates, the Chief Minister appeared to be not sure about the support of his own party legislators, Mr.Vivekanand remarked.

On the talk of ‘Eknath Shindes’ in Congress, he said the BJP leaders were talking about it repeatedly and not the BRS leaders. He also appealed to the Congress government to hold talks with the Kaynes Semicon management so that its reported plans to shift establishment of a unit in Hyderabad to Gujarat were halted and the ₹5,000 crore investment stayed back with Telangana.

On the Congress allegation of a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP, he said it was the Congress that was hand in glove with the BJP helping its candidates win the last Lok Sabha elections in Karimanagar and Nizamabad and by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurbad Assembly seats in the past.

