BRS MLA son’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to secure instructions in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition over mandatory 25% admissions in schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education-2009.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti passed the direction after hearing the petition which was filed four years ago. The petitioner Thandava Yogesh contended that even after more than 10 years of promulgation of the Act, the provisions related to at least 25% admissions to children from weaker and disadvantaged sections was not being enforced.

This amounted to infringement of fundamental rights of children, he stated in the petition. The matter would be heard again after two weeks.

In a separate matter, Justice N. Tukaramji of the HC dismissed the criminal petition filed by Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir, seeking anticipatory bail in a road accident case reported in Jubilee Hills police station area in 2022. The accident case came to light during the investigation into another road accident case allegedly involving Raheel reported in Punjagutta police station area in the last week of December of 2023.

In this case, Raheel was accused of ramming into the steel barricades at Praja Bhavan on Somajiguda main road by driving a car at high speed. Some persons examined by the police in this case told the investigators that Raheel drove a car in a similar negligent manner resulting in the death of a baby boy in 2022 in Jubilee Hills area.

Raheel moved the HC seeking an anticipatory bail in the Jubilee Hills case which was dismissed by the judge.