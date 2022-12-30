ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy fails to turn up before ED

December 30, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy of Tandur constituency did not turn up at the office of the Enforcement Directorate here on Friday.

Mr. Rohith Reddy, who was questioned by ED officials on December 19 and 20 in the Enforcement Case Information Report no. 48 of 2022, was supposed to appear again on Friday. Speaking with media persons after examination by the ED authorities at their office on December 20, he said he was asked to appear again on December 30.

Two days ago, Mr. Reddy, who was the de facto complainant in the BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case, moved Telangana High Court seeking an order setting aside the ED case and the subsequent proceedings being initiated against him. Declining to stay the case proceedings, Justice K. Lakshman of the HC directed the ED counsel to file counter affidavit by January 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Though Mr. Reddy’s counsel S. Niranjan Reddy sought exemption for his client from next appearance before the ED authorities, the judge did not pass any specific direction on the matter that day. In this backdrop, it was anticipated htat Mr. Reddy would come to ED office for further questioning by the authorities. However, the MLA did not present himself at the ED office on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US