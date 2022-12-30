BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy fails to turn up before ED

December 30, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy of Tandur constituency did not turn up at the office of the Enforcement Directorate here on Friday.

Mr. Rohith Reddy, who was questioned by ED officials on December 19 and 20 in the Enforcement Case Information Report no. 48 of 2022, was supposed to appear again on Friday. Speaking with media persons after examination by the ED authorities at their office on December 20, he said he was asked to appear again on December 30.

Two days ago, Mr. Reddy, who was the de facto complainant in the BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case, moved Telangana High Court seeking an order setting aside the ED case and the subsequent proceedings being initiated against him. Declining to stay the case proceedings, Justice K. Lakshman of the HC directed the ED counsel to file counter affidavit by January 5.

Though Mr. Reddy’s counsel S. Niranjan Reddy sought exemption for his client from next appearance before the ED authorities, the judge did not pass any specific direction on the matter that day. In this backdrop, it was anticipated htat Mr. Reddy would come to ED office for further questioning by the authorities. However, the MLA did not present himself at the ED office on Friday.