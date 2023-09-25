HamberMenu
BRS MLA Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao to join Congress

He resigned from the BRS three days ago

September 25, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Mynampallii Hanmanth Rao is the sitting MLA of Malkajgiri Assembly constituency. File photo.

Mynampallii Hanmanth Rao is the sitting MLA of Malkajgiri Assembly constituency. File photo. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA from Malkajgiri constituency, Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao is set to join the Congress party anytime before September 27.

Efforts are being made to induct Mr. Hanmanth Rao into Congress in the presence of senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

The announcement came two days after he resigned from the BRS due to differences with the party leadership over allocating Medak’s seat to his son Rohit.

On Monday morning, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former Deputy CM, Damodar Rajnarsimha; former MPs Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi met him at his residence and invited him to join the party.

Sources said Mr. Rao would be allocated the Malkajgiri ticket and the party gave an assurance that it would consider nominating his son Rohit from the Medak constituency. Congress is also looking for a strong candidate from Medak as it has not won the Medak seat in the last three elections.

Earlier, Congress leaders also called on Nandikanti Sridhar, who was tipped to be given the Malkajgiri ticket till the new political developments that led to Mr. Hanmanth Rao leaving the ruling party. Mr. Sridhar is said to have expressed his displeasure over the developments and insisted that he be given the ticket.

