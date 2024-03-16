GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS MLA, MP meet Revanth; likely to join Congress

March 16, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad, Telangana, 07/12/2018: TRS Khairatabad Assembly Contesting candidate Danam Nagender at a polling centre in Hyderabad on Friday. . Photo: Nagara Gopal / The Hindu

Hyderabad, Telangana, 07/12/2018: TRS Khairatabad Assembly Contesting candidate Danam Nagender at a polling centre in Hyderabad on Friday. . Photo: Nagara Gopal / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In yet another setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Danam Nagender, MLA from the Khairatabad constituency, stunned the party leadership by meeting Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

Though it is not yet confirmed whether he would join the Congress, the indication was clear that he would not be a part of the BRS now. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepadas Munsi were present at the meeting.

Mr. Nagender, originally from the Congress joined the BRS in 2018 and won as MLA in 2018 and 2023. He started his political career with the Congress and was elected as Congress MLA from Asifnagar from 1994 to 2014. He worked as a Minister in the Congress government from 2009 to 2014. He lost in the 2014 elections to BJP candidate.

BRS MP meets Revanth

The BRS woes continued with yet another sitting MP, Pasnuri Dayakar from Warangal constituency meeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. His move came after being denied the BRS ticket for the Parliament elections. Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of senior BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, has been named BRS candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

