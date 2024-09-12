GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy’s residence in Kondapur attacked

Stones, eggs, tomatoes and sticks were used. Glass panes on a few windows and several flower pots were damaged

Updated - September 12, 2024 02:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in Kondapur was attacked on Thursday (September 12, 2024) allegedly by a large number of followers of Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, who has shifted from BRS to the ruling Congress. Stones, eggs, tomatoes and sticks were used. Glass panes on a few windows and several flower pots were damaged. 

File photo of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy

File photo of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy

The police allegedly stood as mute spectators though Mr. Gandhi’s followers barged into the premises of Mr. Reddy’s residence by damaging the main gate. Reacting to it, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said it was on attack on his life encouraged by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as the police who were present there in large numbers to prevent him from going out to Mr. Gandhi’s residence have disappeared and only a few left there when Mr. Gandhi’s followers attacked.

File photo of Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi

File photo of Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF

The police were outnumbered by attackers and could not prevent the ‘goondas’ attacking his residence. “I was waiting to welcome him in a traditional manner with the party scarf in my hands. Instead, he sent the goondas to attack me. My calls to the police authorities did not have any impact as police arrived only after the goondas left”, Mr. Reddy said, adding that there would be an appropriate reaction.

Earlier, war of words between Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Kaushik Reddy took an ugly turn. Police were deployed to prevent them from going to each other’s residences.

Published - September 12, 2024 02:05 pm IST

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress

