BRS MLA Harish Rao’s official residence vandalised

Updated - August 17, 2024 11:02 am IST

Published - August 17, 2024 10:59 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and senior leader T. Harish Rao alleged that his official residence in Siddipet was vandalised by ‘Congress goons’ on Friday (August 16, 2024) night.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and senior leader T. Harish Rao alleged that his official residence in Siddipet was vandalised by ‘Congress goons’ on Friday (August 16, 2024) night. | Photo Credit: @BRSHarish

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Minister T. Harish Rao alleged that his official residence was allegedly attacked by ‘Congress goons’ on Friday (August 16, 2024) night. The senior leader further alleged that locks were broke and property was vandalised, and that police who were supposed to obstruct the act has protected the vandalisers. 

“If an MLA’s residence can be targeted so brazenly, what assurance do citizens have about their own safety? The destruction of government property in the presence of police is utterly unacceptable,” as per a post from his handle on X. Mr. Rao has urged the Director General of Police to take immediate action.

 The party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao stated that ‘Telangana Congress has opened “Mohabbat ke bazaar me nafrat ka dookan”’. “Is this what your Mohabbat ka Dookan all about Mr. @RahulGandhi?,”he asked in his post on X.

