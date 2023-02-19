BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G. Sayanna no more

February 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency in the city, G. Sayanna, 72, passed away after a brief illness while undergoing treatment in a private hospital here on Sunday. He is survived by wife and three sons. He was a five-time MLA since 1994. He lost only once in 2009 to Congress candidate P. Shanker Rao.

According to the party sources, he was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments in the recent years and was admitted to a private hospital here on February 16 as he complained of related health issues. He was being treated in the intensive care unit and breathed his last around 1.50 p.m. after his condition deteriorated. The body of the deceased MLA was shifted to his residence in Ashok Nagar area.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the death of the party MLA and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He recollected his association with Sayanna for long and his public service in his five stints as MLA. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy expressed shock over the untimely death of the MLA and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

A graduate in science, law and arts, Sayanna began his political life with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and earned a reputation of being a non-controversial leader in public life. He was elected MLA on TDP ticket in 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2014 elections and joined BRS (TRS) in February 2016 along with 11 others of TDP. He was elected again in 2018 elections on BRS (TRS) ticket.

In his over three-decade-long political career, Sayanna held the position of Director in Hyderabad Urban Development Authority six times, acted as Chairman of the House Committees on rehabilitation of streetchildren and child-trafficking.

Working president of BRS and Minister K.T. Rama Rao expressed condolences to the bereaved family on the sudden demise of the party MLA. “He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well-being of people in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency,” Mr. Rama Rao said in a social media post.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav and S. Niranjan Reddy expressed shock at the untimely demise of their colleague and extended condolences. Among others who condoled the five-time MLA’s death include TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha member of BRS V. Ravichandra, other Ministers and BRS leaders.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes at the mortal remains of the deceased MLA at the latter’s residence in Ashok Nagar area on Sunday evening and consoled the bereaved family members. Ministers T. Harish Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, E. Dayakar Rao and others also visited the mortal remains and paid tributes.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a statement, expressed shock over the death of Sayanna and extended condolences to the bereaved family members. Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said Sayanna had earned his constituents’ affection by serving them to his capacity.