BRS MLA from Huzurabad Kaushik Reddy booked by Karimnagar one-town police

The Karimnagar one-town police have registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Huzurabad P. Kaushik Reddy under section 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and section 126 (2) (Wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on a complaint from the Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the police have booked the case against Mr. Kaushik Reddy.

The complaint was filed subsequent to a protest by the BRS MLA and the party’s ZPTC members during the last meeting of the ZP general body held in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

The agitated BRS members staged a sit in at the main door of the conference hall demanding the suspension of the District Educational Officer accusing him of adopting partisan attitude. They allegedly squatted at the entrance of the hall ‘obstructing’ Collector Pamela Satpathy from leaving the conference hall.

