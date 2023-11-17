BRS MLA attack plan hatched by Prashanth Kishore, alleges Srisailam Goud

November 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLA K. Vivekanand wanted to implement a plan hatched by political advisor Prashanth Kishore to get into scuffle with me, get injured, join a hospital and call Minister K.T. Rama Rao to hold a press conference to gain sympathy and blame me, charged BJP Qutbullapur candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud on Friday.

“Everyone has seen on live TV debate how the MLA pounced me to provoke to react and flip him over but I was conscious of the people watching and wanted to convey a right message to youth. I kept my composure and due to grace of God I did not fall into the trap. He has done nothing but has been involved in land grabbing,” he charged, addressing an election meeting.

Mr. Goud claimed that when he was elected as an Independent MLA, he had ensured the poor got house sites, got ration shops, got teachers posts filled, improved roads and drainage network. “Under the present government except the Chief Minister and his family plus his MLAs only benefitted while the common people reeled under high taxes, power bills, etc. If you elect me, I will once be with you and work for your welfare,” he said.

