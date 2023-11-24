HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS MLA Abraham joins Congress

His entry into Congress comes a few days before the Assembly elections and is seen as a big jolt to the ruling party

November 24, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The sitting MLA of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), V.M. Abraham, joined the Congress party in the presence of TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Abraham, who represents the Alampur constituency in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, was denied a ticket by the BRS. His name was announced in the first list but was withdrawn later to pave the way for Vijayudu, apparently at the insistence of BRS MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy.

Mr. Abraham had started his campaign also after his name was cleared first and felt insulted once the party decided to withdraw him from the contest. His entry into Congress comes a few days before the Assembly elections and is seen as a big jolt to the ruling party.

Mr. Abraham was elected from Alampur on BRS ticket in 2018 defeating the then sitting MLA Sampath Kumar of Congress by over 44,000 votes. Interestingly, Sampath is the candidate of the Congress party now. He contested the 2014 elections on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket but lost to Sampath Kumar. He later joined the TRS (now BRS).

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.