BRS mismanaged the economy: Chidambaram

November 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Hyderabad

Senior Congress leader Chidambaram charged the BRS government with mismanaging the economy, leaving the State in debt of ₹3.66 lakh crore in 2022-23 and the State’s debt has increased by 404% since 2014 when Telangana was formed.

This has resulted in the per capita debt increasing to ₹ 96,316 and led to stalling the flow of funds for welfare schemes, he said at a press conference here. Further alleging that education and health sectors were neglected, he said the budget allocation in 2023-24 for education was 7.6% as against the national average of 14.8%. Allocation for healthcare was just 5% while the national average was 6.3%.

He claimed Telangana State has the highest rate of inflation in the country and the fuel prices are the highest in the country. The government has failed in its role to control inflation and job creation.

Mr. Chidambaram said the KCR government had failed in its promises, like the ₹3,016 unemployment allowance. He said the registered number of unemployed was 22 lakh with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and none of them received the unemployment allowance promised in 2018.

Replying to a query on whether Congress would implement the six guarantees in Telangana in the present economic situation, he said Congress leaders in Telangana might have done their homework. “I am sure Telangana leaders have applied their mind and worked out the economics. We will also help them to make sure there are enough revenues to meet commitments made.”

Mr. Chidambaram said people have decided for a change in the government after two terms of the BRS rule. The desire for change is noticeable and the change will bring a refreshing outlook to problems.

