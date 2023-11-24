HamberMenu
BRS minority leader resigns citing alleged injustices to Muslims in Karimnagar

He protested the alleged encroachment of 54 acres of Wakf lands at Khazipur village

November 24, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

In a setback to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Karimnagar, the party senior minority leader and former District Wakf Board chairman Mohsin Ahmed Khan quit the party on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr. Khan said he has resigned from the BRS in protest against the alleged encroachment of 54 acres of Wakf lands at Khazipur village in Kothapally mandal, and razing of 35 houses of poor Muslims at Rekurthi village in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits a couple of months ago.

He also cited “injustices” meted out to Muslims in Karimnagar constituency in the last 15 years as one of the reasons for his resignation.

