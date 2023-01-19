BRS meeting did not provide any agenda to fight the BJP: Bhatti Vikramarka

January 19, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) meeting in Khammam did not serve any purpose for floating an anti-BJP agenda or raising the issues related to farmers like Podu lands in Khammam district, and yet it proved that only the Congress had the ability to take on the BJP, said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Addressing a press conference in Khammam, he said some agenda was expected from the platform since three Chief Ministers were coming on a single platform but it proved to be a damp squib with nothing coming out of it. The claims of providing alternative ideas against the anti-people and anti-nation policies of the BJP were nowhere to be found. Solution to not even the issues of Khammam district found place at the meeting, he said.

He said the Chief Minister had failed to explain how the BRS planned to stop the BJP and could not convince the leaders or those who attend of what plans he had at least to fight the BJP except the rhetoric. He said he had given a memorandum to the Chief Minister at the inauguration of the integrated Collectorate office on the problems of Khammam district and the need to provide solutions immediately.

Mr. Vikramarka invited the left parties to work with the Congress since it alone had the capacity to defeat the BJP ideologically and also had the strength and acceptance among people to oust the BJP from power. To a question, he said he was not creating hurdles for the entry of BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into Congress and invited him to join the Congress to strengthen its hands in its fight against the BRS and the BJP.