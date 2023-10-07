BRS manifesto to send shock waves in Congress, BJP: Harish Rao

October 07, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has stated that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) manifesto would send shock waves in the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is mulling the enhancement of assistance being given to different sections such as farmers, women, social security pensions and others.

Participating in several programmes in Sangareddy district on Saturday, he said the manifesto was being finalized and it would be released later this month. Speaking at Zaheerabad he said BJP would be ‘duck out’ and Congress would be ‘run out’ and KCR would score a century in the next elections with the backing of people and the work done by the BRS government in the 10 years.

On the remarks of BJP leaders J.P. Nadda and B.L. Santosh that there would be a hung Assembly in the State, Mr. Harish Rao suggested the party appoint a committee on retaining election deposits by the party candidates as the BRS was all set to register the hat-trick history.

Earlier in the day, speaking after laying foundation stone for the Padthanpalli lift irrigation scheme sanctioned with ₹80.5 crore to irrigate 49,000 acres of land in 16 village of Hazipur mandal and two villages of Luxettipet mandal and also supply drinking water by lifting one tmc ft water from Yellamapally Barrage, he said those who looted banks and goons were coming to Mancherial from rival parties but their MLA N. Diwakar Rao was among them 24x7.

At Chennur, the Minister inaugurated a 50-bed hospital and participated in other developmental programmes. He stated that MLA B. Suman was a Telangana activist and that was the reason why he gets government schemes sanctioned by pursuing them personally.

On State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Harish Rao said his fidelity was questionable as he had changed four parties already – BJP, BRS (TRS), TDP and Congress — and it was he who had likened Sonia Gandhi to a demon when he was with the TDP but praising her as a goddess now.

The Minister promised construction of flood banks to Godavari and Pranahita rivers to protect crops in the fields along the river course even in case of floods.

