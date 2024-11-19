BRS lodges complaint with ED against pharma unit linked to CM’s kin

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against Maxbien Pharma, alleging that there is a possible diversion of funds by the directors of the pharmaceutical company to their family members for taking up other businesses.

In a statement issued by the party, party leader Manne Krishank has lodged the complaint with the ED headquarters in New Delhi stating that directors of Maxbien, who include son-in-law of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, have stakes in a private hospital inaugurated at Warangal recently by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Krishank pointed out that the family members of the Chief Minister’s son-in-law have cases registered against them by ED already and that they were under investigation. He stated that all necessary documentary evidence in support of his allegations too was submitted to the ED.

He stated that the Telangana government was acquiring land for the proposed pharma cluster in the Chief Minister’s Kodangal constituency, but a majority of farmers whose lands have been shortlisted for acquisition are unwilling to give up their landholding.