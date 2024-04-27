GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS lodges complaint against Jupally, BJP candidate from Adilabad

April 27, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leaders lodging a complaint with CEO Vikas Raj in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has complained to the Election Commission seeking action against Minister Jupally Krishna Rao for “violating electoral laws and bribing voters”.

The party said that Mr. Krishna Rao’s actions of openly inquiring about the voting patterns and pressurising voters by mentioning the distribution of money was blatant violation of the model code of conduct. “The Minister had also instructed his personal assistant, Niranjan, to investigate why he (Mr. Krishna Rao) polled fewer votes compared to his nearest rival, Harshvardhan Reddy, despite giving money to voters,” BRS alleged.

The BRS requested the EC to order an investigation into the matter to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and take action against those found violating electoral laws.

The party also complained that BJP candidate from Adilabad constituency G. Nagesh failed to file a complete affidavit in the prescribed manner before the commencement of scrutiny of nomination papers and requested the commission to reject his nomination.

BRS also complained against Returning Officer/District Collector Rajarshi Shah. A delegation, led by official spokesperson of the party Dasoju Sravan, met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Saturday.

They said that BRS candidate Athram Sakku has lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer but no action was taken. The Returning Officer had rejected the complaint without citing any reason. Mr. Sravan alleged that the EC was acting in BJP’s favour, and that is why the BJP candidate’s nomination papers were not rejected even after proof.

